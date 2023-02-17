OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are searching for dozens of loving families for abandoned animals.

On Feb. 16, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 56 animals to the shelter and recorded 23 adoptions.

Alice Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Baby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Boomer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Buddy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Charleston Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Clover Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Hades Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Izzy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Macoun Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Macy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Moose Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Mutsu Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Riley Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Stella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Winky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.