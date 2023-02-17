OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are searching for dozens of loving families for abandoned animals.

On Feb. 16, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 56 animals to the shelter and recorded 23 adoptions.

  • Alice Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Alice Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Baby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Baby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Boomer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Boomer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Buddy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Buddy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Charleston Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Charleston Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Clover Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Clover Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hades Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Hades Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Izzy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Izzy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Macoun Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Macoun Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Macy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Macy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Moose Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Moose Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mutsu Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Mutsu Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Riley Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Riley Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Stella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Stella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Winky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Winky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.