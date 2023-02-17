OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are searching for dozens of loving families for abandoned animals.
On Feb. 16, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 56 animals to the shelter and recorded 23 adoptions.
Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.
All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.