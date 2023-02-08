OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of adoptable dogs and cats are looking for loving homes in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 54 animals on Feb. 7, but recorded just 12 adoptions.
Officials say there are 203 cats and 363 dogs in the foster system.
Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.
All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.