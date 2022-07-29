OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As we get ready for the weekend, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is sharing a few of the adoptable dogs who need a loving home.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 65 animals on July 28, but only saw 19 adoptions.
At the same time, the shelter was allowed to transfer 37 animals to other programs and returned three lost dogs to their owners.
Sadly, 11 animals had to be euthanized.
Officials say there are currently 426 dogs in their care and 156 cats.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.