OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As we get ready for the weekend, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is sharing a few of the adoptable dogs who need a loving home.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 65 animals on July 28, but only saw 19 adoptions.

  • Annie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Archie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Benny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Biscuit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dallas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Diamond Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Fritz Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Paris Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Lena Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kate Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jordy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jethro Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Houston Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Havanah Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Gravy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Frybread Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Phoebe Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Queen Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sven Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tanner Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tucker Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
At the same time, the shelter was allowed to transfer 37 animals to other programs and returned three lost dogs to their owners.

Sadly, 11 animals had to be euthanized.

Officials say there are currently 426 dogs in their care and 156 cats.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.