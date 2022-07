OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for someone to spend the summer with, look no further than Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

Officials say they currently have 46 dogs, 21 cats, and 7 rabbits available for adoption.

Angie

Archie

James

Jane

Kirby

Molly

Ruby

Sadie

Serenity

Sharky

Snow

Taz

Togetic

Alice

Allycat

Ambassader

Apollo

April

Armani

Argent

Bagel

Buttermilk

Cocoa

Fanny

French Toast

Gingersnap

Giovanni

Lover Boy

Luci

Milkstash

Petfinder A388723

Raisin

Sister

The shelter says there are so many others that could be fostered before being adopted.

Right now, the shelter is at 156% capacity for dogs, and 133% for cats.

The shelter is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City. It is open any day between 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.