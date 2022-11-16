OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at the animal shelter say they are desperate for help this holiday season.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says the winter is usually when things start to slow down, but that’s not the case this year.

On Tuesday, the shelter took in 83 animals into an already overcrowded facility.

In the same time span, they recorded just 18 adoptions.

Sadly, there were 29 animals euthanized.

  • Bailey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Bailey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sadie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Sadie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Benjamin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Benjamin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Emma Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Emma Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • George Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    George Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Lil Man Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Lil Man Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Red Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Red Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Shasta Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Shasta Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Riley Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Riley Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Andy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Andy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Bella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bullet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Bullet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Deliah Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Deliah Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Elijah Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Elijah Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Finn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Finn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Henry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Henry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hera Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Hera Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hermes Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Hermes Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kai Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Kai Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kiara Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Kiara Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Luka Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Luka Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Missy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Missy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nora Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Nora Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Scout Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Scout Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sunset Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Sunset Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Berry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Berry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kairi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Kairi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kramer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Kramer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Magic Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Magic Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mango Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Mango Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Marianne Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Marianne Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Marmalade Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Marmalade Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Maxwell Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Maxwell Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • McGill Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    McGill Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mojo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Mojo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Muenster Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Muenster Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Myles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Myles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nelson Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Nelson Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Newman Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Newman Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nick Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Nick Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nitro Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Nitro Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Noodles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Noodles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Norton Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Norton Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Novella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Novella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Oatmeal Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Oatmeal Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Okaloosa Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Okaloosa Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pancake Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Pancake Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Papa Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Papa Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Parker Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Parker Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pig Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Pig Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Polly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Polly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Polly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Polly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Spice Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Spice Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tang Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Tang Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

The shelter says if you can’t adopt, you might consider a holiday sleepover to get some of the dogs out of the shelter for Thanksgiving.

Participants can come to the shelter and choose an adoptable dog until Nov. 23 to take home. Then simply return them on Nov. 26.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.