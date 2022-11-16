OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at the animal shelter say they are desperate for help this holiday season.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says the winter is usually when things start to slow down, but that’s not the case this year.

On Tuesday, the shelter took in 83 animals into an already overcrowded facility.

In the same time span, they recorded just 18 adoptions.

Sadly, there were 29 animals euthanized.

Bailey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sadie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Benjamin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Emma Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

George Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Lil Man Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Red Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Shasta Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Riley Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Andy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bullet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Deliah Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Elijah Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Finn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Henry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Hera Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Hermes Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Kai Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Kiara Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Luka Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Missy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nora Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Scout Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sunset Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Berry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Kairi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Kramer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Magic Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Mango Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Marianne Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Marmalade Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Maxwell Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

McGill Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Mojo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Muenster Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Myles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nelson Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Newman Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nick Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nitro Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Noodles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Norton Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Novella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Oatmeal Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Okaloosa Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pancake Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Papa Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Parker Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pig Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Polly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Polly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Spice Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Tang Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

The shelter says if you can’t adopt, you might consider a holiday sleepover to get some of the dogs out of the shelter for Thanksgiving.

Participants can come to the shelter and choose an adoptable dog until Nov. 23 to take home. Then simply return them on Nov. 26.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.