OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at the animal shelter say they are desperate for help this holiday season.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says the winter is usually when things start to slow down, but that’s not the case this year.
On Tuesday, the shelter took in 83 animals into an already overcrowded facility.
In the same time span, they recorded just 18 adoptions.
Sadly, there were 29 animals euthanized.
The shelter says if you can’t adopt, you might consider a holiday sleepover to get some of the dogs out of the shelter for Thanksgiving.
Participants can come to the shelter and choose an adoptable dog until Nov. 23 to take home. Then simply return them on Nov. 26.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.