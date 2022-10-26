OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is working overtime to try and find loving homes for animals in need.

Right now, the shelter says it has dozens of adoptable dogs who have been dreaming of a home since July and August.

Organizers say they are encouraging people to ‘flash foster’ the dogs for a day or two so they can spend some time outside of the shelter.

They say the goal is to get them adopted by the end of the year.

To flash foster, all you have to do is go to the shelter anytime between 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and pick out a Long Stay Challenge dog.

  • Aimee Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Alarmclock Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Archie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Binx Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Blueyes Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cheeto Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cinnabun Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Clever Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cloey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cookie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Darla Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dolly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hunter Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ruby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sassy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tiger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Amara Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Balto Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bear Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Foxy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kevin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sasha Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Shadow Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Spooky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Theo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.