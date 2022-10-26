OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is working overtime to try and find loving homes for animals in need.
Right now, the shelter says it has dozens of adoptable dogs who have been dreaming of a home since July and August.
Organizers say they are encouraging people to ‘flash foster’ the dogs for a day or two so they can spend some time outside of the shelter.
They say the goal is to get them adopted by the end of the year.
To flash foster, all you have to do is go to the shelter anytime between 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and pick out a Long Stay Challenge dog.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.