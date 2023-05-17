OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of animals have been abandoned at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter in the past couple of days, according to officials.

The day the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter opened to the public, staff members took in 143 animals.

“We simply cannot sustain that kind of intake and we are now back over capacity for dogs. We need your help now,” OKC Animal Welfare posted on Facebook.

The next day, the shelter says it took in another 126 animals.

“That’s 269 animals in two days. This is not sustainable and we need your help now,” Oklahoma City Animal Welfare posted.

On Tuesday, the shelter only recorded 15 adoptions.

Organizers say all dog adoption fees are waived.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 SE 29th St. in Oklahoma City.