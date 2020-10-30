HALLOWEEN TWINS: 2nd grader dresses up as Oklahoma trooper, gets surprise visit from OHP

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVINGTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Covington-Douglas second grade student’s Halloween dream came true. Not only did Kaes Krout get to dress up as an Oklahoma State Trooper, but he got to meet one as well!

Kaes Krout, 2nd grader at Covington-Douglas Elementary School, gets surprise visit from OHP Trooper Jeff Jech. (Photo: Stacy Krout)

Krout wore his uniform, handmade by his grandmother, to school on Friday. While at school, he received a special visit from Oklahoma State Trooper Jeff Jech.

Trooper Jech is known for his community involvement in Kingfisher, Logan and Garfield Counties.

Latest KFOR News Headlines:

For more local news, download the KFOR News app and for weather download the KFOR 4WarnMe Weather app
Follow KFOR on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter!

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter