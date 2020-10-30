HALLOWEEN TWINS: 2nd grader dresses up as Oklahoma trooper, gets surprise visit from OHP

COVINGTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Covington-Douglas second grade student’s Halloween dream came true. Not only did Kaes Krout get to dress up as an Oklahoma State Trooper, but he got to meet one as well!
Krout wore his uniform, handmade by his grandmother, to school on Friday. While at school, he received a special visit from Oklahoma State Trooper Jeff Jech.
Trooper Jech is known for his community involvement in Kingfisher, Logan and Garfield Counties.
