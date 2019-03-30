Closed Captioning Info

Closed captioning inquiries should be directed to the following:

Phone: (405) 424-4444

Email: captioning.inquiry@kfor.com

We will make every effort to respond or otherwise resolve your inquiry within 24 hours or 1 business day.

Written closed captioning complaints should be directed to the following:

Nick Thompson

Director of Technology

KFOR-TV

444 E. Britton Rd.

Oklahoma City, OK 73114

Phone: (405) 478-6290

Email: captioning.complaint@kfor.com

Before sending a formal written complaint, we recommend you first submit an inquiry. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.