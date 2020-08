Send KFOR a tip or story idea using the form below.

On social media, just add #kfor4 OR Tag any KFOR social account (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) to share video, photos or story ideas with us. Details on sharing with KFOR are at KFOR.com/Share

You can also email us directly at 4@KFOR.com. Provide your name, phone number, and details of your tip or idea. If you have video or pictures to share with us you may email them or go here or upload through the 4WarnMe app or KFOR news app.