1  of  2
Live Now
Presidential Coronavirus Pandemic Task Force briefing KFOR Afternoon News

People

Taylor Adams

Anchor/Reporter

Emily Akins

Reporter

Tara Blume

Anchor/Reporter

Aaron Brackett

Meteorologist

Brian Brinkley

Sports Director

Jessica Bruno

Reporter/Anchor

Dylan Buckingham

Sports

Joleen Chaney

Anchor

Jacklyn Chappell

Anchor/Reporter

Galen Culver

Reporter

Lauren Daniels

Anchor/Reporter

Mason Dunn

Chopper Pilot

Nate Feken

Sports

Heather Holeman

Anchor/Reporter

Chase Horn

Anchor/Reporter

Lacey Lett

Anchor/Reporter

Damien Lodes

Meteorologist

Ali Meyer

Anchor/Reporter

Mike Morgan

Chief Meteorologist

Kevin Ogle

Anchor

Kent Ogle

Anchor

Lucas Ross

Anchor

Angela Shen

Reporter

Brent Skarky

Reporter

Jon Slater

Meteorologist

Adam Snider

In Your Corner Team

Emily Sutton

Meteorologist

Cassandra Sweetman

Reporter

Anna Wiernicki

D.C. Bureau

Peyton Yager

Reporter

Sarah Libby

Meteorologist

Popular

Featured National Stories

More National

Top Stories

More News