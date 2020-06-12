Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Coronavirus
A Place to Call Home
In Your Corner
National
Washington
Great State
Pay It 4ward
4 Seniors
Kids with Courage
A Heart 4 Kids
Cooking with Kyle
Your Local Election Headquarters
Hidden History
United Voice
Flashpoint
In This Together
Top Stories
Midwest City Fire Department, community mourning loss of lieutenant
Johnston Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of scam
Starbucks reverses course, will allow workers to wear anything supporting Black Lives Matter
Video
KFOR Oklahoma’s News 4 nominated for 11 regional Emmy awards
United Voice
KFOR Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
Wild Weather Flashback
Sign up for Weatherschool
Wednesday Weather School
📹 Video Center
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 Live Events
📡 Live Camera
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Newsfeed Now
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Olympics
NFL Draft
Links
Podcasts
Links seen on TV
Community Calendar
Program Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
MVP Award
Remarkable Women
What’s Right With Our Schools
Contests
Flashpoint
Proud to Serve
Ally Dog
Experts
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
KFOR Station History
Work with us
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KFOR Noon News
Adventure Tours Liichokoshkomo’ Ticket Giveaway: The National Cowboy & Western Heritage and Museum
Contests
by:
KFOR Digital Team
Posted:
Jun 12, 2020 / 12:19 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 12, 2020 / 11:04 AM CDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Wrong chicken tender order leads to customers shattering front glass of Del City fast food chain
Video
KFOR Weather
Number of positive Oklahoma COVID-19 cases grows by 222 in past 24 hours
Oklahoma woman sentenced to prison for murder after leaving grandson in hot car for six hours in casino parking lot
Guthrie optometry office forced to close after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Four in critical condition after ambulance crashes into toll booth on H.E. Bailey Turnpike
Follow @KFOR on Twitter
Tweets by kfor