Adventure Tours Liichokoshkomo’ Ticket Giveaway: The National Cowboy & Western Heritage and Museum

Official Rules

1. Sponsors. This contest (“Contest”) is sponsored by KFOR-TV (the “Station”), 444 E Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK , and the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum (collectively, the “Sponsors(s)”). This Contest is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsors(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.