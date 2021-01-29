Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Classrooms & COVID-19
A Place to Call Home
Local
Coronavirus
In Your Corner
Great State
National
Washington
Pay It 4ward
4 Seniors
Kids with Courage
Flashpoint
Oklahoma Legislature
Digital Original
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
Pass or Fail
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
White House COVID-19 response team warns of race between vaccines and variants
Video
Cherokee Nation administers 10,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine
New City Clerk hired in Oklahoma City
COVID-19 protocols for Oklahoma lawmakers do not include mask mandate for lawmakers but does for staff, visitors
Washington
Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Wild Weather Flashback
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events 2
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
📹 Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Silver Star Nation
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
All 12 Courtside
Black History Month
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
Veterans Voices
In This Together
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
Veterans Voices
What’s Right With Our Schools
Shout Out to Scouts
Contests
Proud to Serve
Clear The Shelters
Superheroes in Scrubs
Sponsored
Experts
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
Program Schedule
Programming
KFOR Station History
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sign up for KFOR’s daily headlines email!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Search
Search
DINOSAURS Land of Fire and Ice Ticket Giveaway!
Contests
Posted:
Jan 29, 2021 / 03:00 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 29, 2021 / 07:55 AM CST
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Don't Miss
Nominate someone for Pay It 4Ward
Popular
KFOR Weather: Stay 4Warned
OBN agents seize about $100,000 worth of drugs from Norman home
Woman says OESC drained her unemployment account, taking over $1600
Video
Tulsa city leaders offering $10,000 to people willing to relocate
Video
Gov. Stitt announces managed care organizations to help with expansion of Oklahoma Medicaid program
Video
Officials: 2 firefighters, 2 residents die in Oklahoma house fire
Video
Oklahoma officer arrested on multiple child sexual exploitation charges
Stimulus: Lawmakers urge Biden to offer recurring $2,000 ‘survival checks’
Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier arrested by Texas Rangers; Collier resigns
Video
Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma? Vaccination clinic locations
Follow @KFOR on Twitter
Tweets by kfor