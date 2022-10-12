Register to win a pair of tickets to the Science Museum Oklahoma 21+ Night, “Monsters, Mutations, and Mayhem”. There will be two winners chosen October 18th. The event will be held October 21st, 7pm-10pm at the Science Museum Oklahoma.
EXPLAINER: Trying to get politics out of election …
ATLANTA (AP) — Before the 2020 presidential election, certifying election results in the states was routine and generated little public attention. That has changed. Attempts to delay presidential certification in Michigan in 2020 and in local balloting in New Mexico earlier this year have brought new scrutiny — after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack […]
Biden, in Colorado, designates first new national …
LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting “treasured lands” that tell the story of America. The announcement at Camp Hale is a boost to Colorado’s senior Democratic senator, Michael Bennet, […]
Florida needs $33 billion for Ian recovery, Rubio …
WASHINGTON (AP) — Floridians will need about $33 billion in emergency aid from the federal government as the state recovers from the devastation left by Hurricane Ian, the state’s Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday. Rubio said the federal government has an important role to play in Florida’s recovery. He said the $33 billion is […]