Holiday Drop-In Winter Activities Ticket Giveaway for The Cowboy National Museum

1. Sponsors. This contest (“Contest”) is sponsored by KFOR-TV (the “Station”), 444 E Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK , and Cirque Italia (collectively, the “Sponsors(s)”). This Contest is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsors(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. This Contest is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within KFOR-TV’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of at the time of entry. Current or former employees of KFOR-TV, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, Aptivada LLC, the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in KFOR-TV’s viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Contest materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.