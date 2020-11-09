Home for the Holidays Contest has Ended.

This contest has ended.

1. Sponsors. This contest (“Contest”) is sponsored by KFOR-TV (the “Station”), 444 E Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK , and Whataburger (collectively, the “Sponsors(s)”). This Contest is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsors(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.