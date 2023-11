Participate for a chance to receive four (4) tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live at the Paycom Center on November 19th, 2023 at 2:30PM CDT! One winner will be selected through a random draw and the competition concludes on November 13th, 2023 at 12PM CDT.

Purchase tickets here: Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK | Tickets, 2023-2024 Event Schedule, Seating Chart (ticketmaster.com)