KFOR Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge

Do you have a young family member who is an upcoming future weathercaster? If so, your child could be seen on TV as a Junior Meteorologist!

How to enter? Take a photo or video of your child (ages 5- 12) doing a weather forecast like they were on TV. If you're submitting a photo, please submit at least two photos. If you're submitting a video, please make sure it's no longer than 30 seconds.