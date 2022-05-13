Congratulations to the Park Family for winning Disney’s The Lion King “Little Simba” ticket giveaway sweepstakes on KFOR.com. Cooper and Alice Park showed their love for the Lion King by spending the whole day making a huge chalk art drawing of Pride Rock on their great-grandmother’s driveway. The picture shows Cooper holding Alice up as Little Simba just like in the movie. Disney’s The Lion King makes its triumphant return to the Civic Center Music Hall on May 12-29. We hope the Park Family enjoys the show!

