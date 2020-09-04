Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Classrooms & COVID-19
Local
Coronavirus
A Place to Call Home
In Your Corner
National
Washington
Great State
Pay It 4ward
4 Seniors
Kids with Courage
A Heart 4 Kids
Your Local Election Headquarters
Digital First
Flashpoint
In This Together
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
Top Stories
Mini Buckingham Palace mobile home now taking reservations
Watch: Car plows through NYC crowd protesting death of Black man
Video
Pentagon orders shutdown of Stars and Stripes newspaper
Video
Woman who died in February gets letter saying she’s positive for COVID-19
Classrooms & COVID-19
Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
Wild Weather Flashback
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Silver Star Nation
High School Athlete of the Week
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events 2
📡 kfor Live Events 3
📡 KFOR Live Events 4
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Newsfeed Now
📹 Video Center
Links
Podcasts
Links seen on TV
Community Calendar
Program Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
NewsNation Now
Recipes
Hidden History
Cooking with Kyle
Remarkable Women
What’s Right With Our Schools
Contests
Flashpoint
Proud to Serve
Sign up for KFOR’s daily headlines email!
Clear The Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Experts
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
KFOR Station History
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Search
Search
KFOR ProFootball Challenge
Contests
Posted:
Sep 4, 2020 / 11:43 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 4, 2020 / 12:15 PM CDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Oklahoma County downgraded to “low-risk” COVID-19 county
KFOR 4Warn Weather
OSDH: COVID-19 cases rise by 1,000 in Oklahoma
OKC police capture man suspected of shooting & killing 7-Eleven clerk
Video
Hay barn at Braum’s Dairy facility catches fire in Grady County
Video
5-year-old Enid girl recovering after being mauled by dog
Video
Woman who died in February gets letter saying she’s positive for COVID-19
Police investigating after man robbed of prescription medication
Taco Bell is removing Mexican Pizza, other items from menu
Follow @KFOR on Twitter
Tweets by kfor