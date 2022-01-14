Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Coronavirus
In Your Corner
Great State
Washington
Pay It 4ward
A Place to Call Home
U.S. & World
Oklahoma Politics
Instagram
Digital Original
Flash Point
Kids with Courage
A Heart 4 Kids
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
ShapED My Life
Your Local Election HQ
Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon
Top Stories
Former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Clint Arlis dead at 34
OSDH: COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases steadily increasing across Oklahoma
Ohio minister charged after remains found in church, family recalls red flags
Video
Free at-home COVID tests: Here who isn't covered
Weather
Forecast
Oklahoma Weather Radar
Oklahoma City Weather Radar
Weather Warnings
Oklahoma Weather Watches & Warnings Map
Closings and Delays
4Warn Weather Stories
🛣️ KFOR Live Traffic map
Junior Meteorologist
Wild Weather Flashback
KFOR App Center
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
📹 Video Center
In-Studio
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics China 2022
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
In-Studio
4 Seniors
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
What’s Right With Our Schools
Proud to Serve
Clear The Shelters
Sponsored
Hispanic Heritage Month
Today in Oklahoma
Contests
PR Newswire Press Releases
Newsletter
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
Program Schedule
Programming
KFOR Station History
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newsletter sign-up
Nexstar Regional News Partners
KFOR Apps
Experts
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Search
Search
KFOR Tailgating Recipe Sweepstakes
Contests
by:
Donita Hunter
Posted:
Jan 14, 2022 / 11:31 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 14, 2022 / 11:31 AM CST
Close
You have been added to KFOR Morning Headlines Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KFOR Morning Headlines
Sign Up
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Trending
No child tax credit payment on Friday
How can you tell if your N95 or KN95 mask is fake?
Oklahoma Secretary of Education fills in as substitute teacher for a couple of hours following controversial tweet
Video
Oklahoma City Weather
VIDEO: Chaotic moments after shoplifting suspect opens fire in Oklahoma City Walmart
Video
OSDH: COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases steadily increasing across Oklahoma
Oklahoma doctor: People will continue dying if COVID-19 remains politicized
Video
Strong Friday front drops temps 35 degrees, brings snow chances to Oklahoma
Nominate a Junior Meteorologist
Video
KFOR / KAUT Pet Photo of the Day
Latest News
Former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Clint Arlis dead at 34
OSDH: COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases steadily increasing across Oklahoma
Ohio minister charged after remains found in church, family recalls red flags
Video
Free at-home COVID tests: Here who isn't covered
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to give parents more rights in schools
More News
Follow @KFOR on Twitter
Tweets by kfor