OKC Philharmonic’s first Pops concert of the season is coming up, and it’s all the red carpet glitz & glamour you’d expect from your Oklahoma City Philharmonic! From Psycho to Star Wars, Moon River to James Bond—hear some of the most iconic film scores of all time Nov. 3-4, 8 pm at Civic Center Music Hall.

Participate for a chance to receive a pair (2) tickets to OKC Philharmonic’s “From Chinatown to La La Land” at the Civic Center Music Hall on November 3rd, 2023. Two winners will be selected through a random draw, and the competition concludes on October 30th, 2023 at 12PM CDT.

