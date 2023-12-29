Participate for a chance to receive four (4) tickets to the Oklahoma Winter Bridal Show at the Oklahoma City Convention Center on January 7th, 2024 from 12PM-5PM CDT! One winner will be selected through a random draw and the competition concludes on January 3rd, 2024 at 12PM CDT.

At the show you can expect over 100 exhibitors, goodie bags for the brides, new ideas and useful information, as well as a chance to win prizes and discounts on services!

More brides have planned their wedding at Oklahoma Bridal Show than anywhere else in Oklahoma, so come check it out!