Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Classrooms & COVID-19
A Place to Call Home
Local
In Your Corner
National
Washington
Great State
Pay It 4ward
4 Seniors
Kids with Courage
Flashpoint
Digital Original
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
City of Norman allocates$1 million in CARES Act funds for small business and nonprofit relief
New HBO documentary “Baby God” exposes how a once respected fertility doctor secretly impregnated dozens of women
Video
‘Dateline NBC: Race for a Vaccine’: NBC’s Lester Holt reports on COVID-19 vaccine plans
Video
Getting beaten online trying to buy a PS5 or new Xbox? You may be losing to a bot
Video
Coronavirus
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events 2
📡 kfor Live Events 3
📡 KFOR Live Events 4
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Wild Weather Flashback
📹 Video Center
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
Veterans Voices
In This Together
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
Hidden History
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women
What’s Right With Our Schools
Hispanic Heritage Month
Shout Out to Scouts
Contests
Proud to Serve
Clear The Shelters
Superheroes in Scrubs
Experts
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
Program Schedule
KFOR Station History
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Search
Search
Remarkable Women Contest
Contests
by:
KFOR Digital Desk
Posted:
Dec 3, 2020 / 12:47 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 3, 2020 / 12:12 PM CST
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Don't Miss
Warmth 4 Winter: Help keep Oklahomans warm by donating to KFOR's annual coat drive, list of drop off locations
Video
Popular
KFOR Weather: Stay 4Warned
Judge says Norman council’s meeting to cut police department’s budget violated law
‘Christmas Star’ to light up December sky for first time in 800 years
Video
“We are in a dangerous place,” White House report details ‘significant’ spread of COVID-19 in Oklahoma
Video
Amazon bringing new fulfillment center to Oklahoma City in 2021
Video
Officials: First doses of COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed in Oklahoma this month
Video
No state plan for further coronavirus mitigation with Oklahoma City edging toward Tier 4 of capacity
Video
OK sees 25 additional deaths, over 1.7k more COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Watch All 12 Playbook: Iowa State just one win away from clinching spot in Big 12 Title Game
Video
Follow @KFOR on Twitter
Tweets by kfor