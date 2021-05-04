Summer Games Trivia Quiz sponsored by Crumbl Cookies

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) -- Seven people with suspected ties to the "Love Has Won" cult are facing charges after the body of the religious group's leader was found at a home in Colorado.

Amy Carlson, 45, who was known as “Mother God” by her followers, was found dead in a home in the small, rural town of Moffat on Wednesday, April 28, according to arrest affidavits for the suspects, who are each charged with abuse of a corpse.