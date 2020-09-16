Children show resiliency through pandemic

Edmond, OK (KFOR) – Life as we know it looks a lot different through the pandemic. People have had to adjust through the growing pains of navigating the new normal. Adults have had a bit more freedom, but as for kids, their whole lives have been turned upside down. Despite it all, they’ve persevered.

“I think our kids are very, very resilient,” said Janessa Bointy, an Edmond Public Schools elementary counselor. “They’re very flexible and they do adapt easily to change.”

Although each day’s learning location may be uncertain, students have gone with the flow.

“Still it’s waking up in the morning and going, ‘OK, time to go. Where are we going today?’ ‘Well, you’re going to school.’ ‘At school? At home?’”

Angie Ricketts’ three daughters are utilizing the A/B learning schedule within Edmond Public Schools: Two days in the classroom and three days at home.

Taking photos of their completed assignments and submitting them online has been an adjustment, but Ricketts said her kids just go with it.

“It is what it is and we adjust the best we can,” said Ricketts.

Those days of at-home learning make the students appreciate their time in the classroom that much more.

“So far I’ve been really surprised,” said Bointy. “The kids have been here at school. They are happy to be back. I haven’t noticed severe behavior issues so far at either of the schools I’m at.”

Bointy said because the younger children have not been in school long, they seem to be adapting better to the changes than the adults, who may feel they are more pronounced.

“They don’t have very many memories of school,” said Bointy. “They have a pretty short snapshot of what it was supposed to look like, because, I mean, it got cut off in March. So they didn’t even get to experience the whole school year.”

Bointy said adults could take a few notes from kids.

“The spirit of a child, I think we all can learn from,” said Bointy. “They’re not arguing over the masks. They’re happy to be here. They want to learn. They want to be with their friends. They are happy to follow the rules and do what they need to do, just so they can come to school.”