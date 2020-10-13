Co-working spaces offer unique professional atmosphere for women in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Now more than ever, people are looking for a sense of community in this social distancing world. Women in Edmond are doing just that, networking while they work.

The Collective and The Coop are co-working spaces that offer a unique professional atmosphere for women of all careers paths, under the same roof.

Malena Putnam, owner of The Coop, a co-working and event space, said she wanted the creative workplace to feel like a productive home away from home.

“It’s very comfortable,” said Putnam. “Just a place where people can come, whether you have a social event here or you need a place to come and focus and get some work done.”

The Coop, helping Putnam as well as other Chicks in Charge advance their businesses.

“It’s definitely helped not only my mood but my focus, because whenever I come here I can just dig in and get all of my work done,” said Putnam. “I’m way more productive than I am at home.”

Just up the street is The Collective, another co-working space for women.

“We created a space solely for women to come together, create this community where we can support each other, grow our businesses together and lift each other up in the process,” said Mandi Briggs, owner of The Collective.

That mission is what brought registered dietician, Diana Rice, through the door.

“I googled ‘women’s co-working spaces’ and this came up and I knew just from looking at the website that I was going to join,” said Rice, owner of Diana K. Rice Nutrition, LLC.

Rice, being new to the state, said becoming a member at The Collective has helped her succeed in growing her business.

“It has helped tremendously in terms of spreading the word about my business, but also just not feeling so alone, you know, being a solo business operator and moving to a new state where I don’t know anybody,” said Rice. “This got me plugged in right away and I had that support that otherwise I would have probably felt really isolated.”

“It’s creating a community of women who want to help each other, want to invest in each other, want to share their knowledge and use it in a way that helps empower other women to go and grow their businesses,” said Briggs.

Briggs said the pandemic has actually increased interest in co-working spaces, since many people are now working from home and sharing the space with their loved ones.

