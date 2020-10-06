Determined Boy Scout creates solution to visit grandparents during pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Turning problems into a solution… That’s what one Oklahoma City Boy Scout is doing with his Eagle Scout project: Plexiglass cubicles that will allow those in assisted living to spend time with their loved ones face-to-face.

Jonathan Blatt had been looking for a meaningful Eagle Scout project, but kept coming up short. After months of visiting his grandparents at assisted living facility, Epworth Villa, where they struggled to communicate through drive-by visits, the idea came to him: Plexiglass cubicles.

“I wanted to see my grandparents,” said Jonathan. “I want to be able to see them, more close-to-close without a mask, and so I’m glad we can do that now.”

Jonathan designed the cubicles with safety and efficiency in mind- making the structures tall enough that particles couldn’t travel over the top and wide enough for two wheelchairs to fit comfortably, not to mention wheels to allow for the cubicles to be moved around with ease.

“Hopefully it’s going to make our visits much more enjoyable and even easier, much easier than prior to this,” said Mary Blatt, Jonathan’s grandmother and resident at Epworth Villa.

Jonathan Blatt visits his grandmother, Mary Blatt, using his plexiglass cubicle at Epworth Villa.

Mary said prior to the cubicles, residents were only allowed drive-by visits with family once a month.

“I’d be able to sit by the curb and they would be in their cars and we would just visit, run down the window and we would just visit,” said Mary. “Of course with masks it’s kind of hard to understand, and the older you get the worse your hearing gets.”

But now, thanks to Jonathan’s project, visits will be easier while remaining safe.

“I want to thank Jonathan, especially Jonathan, that God gave him the wherewithal to want to make things easier for grandpa and grandma,” said Mary.

Jonathan and over 50 volunteers built four of the plexiglass cubicles for Epworth Villa.

