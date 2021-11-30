Do you know Oklahoma’s state motto? 2 in 3 Oklahomans don’t

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new poll commissioned by SolitaireBliss.com has identified that 2 in 3 Oklahomans cannot identify their state motto.

Only 38% of Oklahomans could identify ‘Hard Work Conquers All’ as Oklahoma’s motto from a set of four multiple choice options. Among the other options listed, 1 in 3 thought it was ‘Peace and Unity’ while 17% thought it was ‘Hard Work and Endeavor’ and 14% thought it was ‘Blood, Sweat and Tears.’

Oklahomans were ranked 42nd in terms of being well-informed in their home state motto knowledge, but they weren’t the only ones to guess wrong.

Only 38% of Arkansas residents selected their correct motto of ‘The People Rule’ and 33% of Nevada residents correctly identified ‘All For Our Country.’

One in ten Kentuckians thought their state motto was ‘Land of Succulent Poultry’ while their correct motto is actually ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall.’

You can see how the entire country stacked up here.

All states have a motto that represents the values and ideals of its citizens. Some range from bizarre to written in different languages.

The United States adopted the motto ‘In God We Trust’ back in 1956.