Does 2020 have you grinding your teeth? Losing sleep? One doctor says he’s seeing more patients due to ‘pandemic stress’

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – 2020 has been a stressful year for people for multiple reasons. That buildup of stress has caused an increase in health problems, with many people ending up in the doctor’s office.

“There’s more people that are concerned, and I think a lot of people have a little less health, too, because they’re so stressed,” said Robert Talley, DDS at Craniofacial Pain, TMJ and Sleep of Oklahoma. “That reduces your immune system and then you’re more likely to come down with all kinds of little things.”

Those little things, quickly turning into big problems.

“Number one, sleep problems… Number two, grinding and clenching of teeth, stressed because of that… And number three, is they may chip or break teeth if they’re not doing that, or they make their joint have too much pressure on it by clenching your teeth together,” said Dr. Talley.

Robert Talley, DDS on ‘pandemic stress’ causing increase in health problems in his patients.

Dr. Talley said the number of patients coming through his door has increased this year, some of them children, but the majority being adults.

“It is a big deal. This is totally different this year than it was in the previous 10 years,” said Dr. Talley. “We’ve seen lots of people over the years. Many, many people come to see us, but it’s just totally different people with this different stress level and different concern level because they’re so distracted from their normal activities in their lives, their loves, their children, their families, everything.”

Dr. Talley said he and his staff have been diligent in diagnosing his patients’ problems, determining whether they need a temporary fix due to this period of high stress, or a more long-term solution.

Oral appliance used at Craniofacial Pain, TMJ and Sleep of Oklahoma that can alleviate pain and other issues induced from ‘pandemic stress.’

They then make oral appliances that can alleviate pain and other issues induced from ‘pandemic stress.’

