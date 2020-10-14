Dress for Success reopens doors to the community at new location after summer fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City nonprofit whose building was damaged in the protests this summer has officially reopened, this time in a new space. Dress for Success has moved downtown.

The nonprofit now has more than enough space to serve their clients: close to 5,000 square feet. The new building is full of professional attire to ensure women can truly dress for success.

“We’re really excited to get our doors wide open and serving those women like we would normally do,” said Necie Black, vice chairwoman for Dress for Success OKC.

From suiting women with business attire, to helping with resumes and job searches, Dress for Success helps disadvantaged women get back into the workforce.

Over the summer, the nonprofit’s facility was damaged in a fire, believed to be started by a protestor.

That setback didn’t stop the nonprofit from serving.

It took months, but a new facility was found and construction began.

That hard work paid off with a brand new space for clients.

During the construction, volunteers and staff had to be creative on receiving donations and helping the deserving women.

“We are just so excited, because what it means to our community is to get back in full force, serving the women who are looking to get back into the workforce, providing them with the clothing they need, the training, the resumes, job searches and everything to get back into doing that on a full-time basis,” said Black.

Dress for Success credits the community for helping them into their new space.

“It was such a scary feeling to look at our building that day and think how are we going to help our clients? How are we going to continue to make a difference for the women of Oklahoma City? And within a week, we had our answer,” said Dusty Summers, a Dress for Success OKC board member. “People were giving donations, they were giving clothes, they were giving money. Our phones literally rang off the hook.”

Summers, a former client now turned board member for Dress for Success, knows firsthand the impact the nonprofit can make on a woman’s life.

“What we do here matters, but how we do it is the difference maker,” said Summer. “We pour into people because we want them to be successful. I’m living proof.”

If you are looking for a place to volunteer, give Dress for Success a call. From mentoring women to helping behind the scenes, there’s a place for your help.

