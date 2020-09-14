Enid, OK (KFOR) – Monday marks the start of two weeks of virtual learning for students at Adams Elementary School in Enid.

Superintendent Dr. Darrell Floyd made the announcement for the change last Friday after an individual at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Enid elementary school begins two weeks of virtual learning due to COVID-19 exposure (Press release: Enid Public Schools)

Dr. Floyd stated that the person had been in contact with almost all students at the school, and after speaking with health officials, the district made the decision to transition to virtual learning.

KFOR reached out to Enid Public Schools’ director of human resources and communications, Jane Johnson, to find out what this means for the school and the district going forward.

Johnson said the students will still get the full curriculum as they would in the classroom. Teachers will be reaching out to their students every day to go over assignments, as well as check to see if the student needs assistance or materials.

Johnson said Enid Public Schools will continue following health officials’ recommendations of wearing masks at all times, social distancing when possible, disinfecting all areas before and after use, washing hands and self-monitoring for symptoms.

As for notifying positive cases, Johnson said that when a student or staff member does receive a positive test result, the guardian or staff member notifies the administrator at their site, who then notifies Enid Public Schools Health Services, as well as the district administrators. EPS Health Services works with the Garfield County Health Department to determine who should quarantine based on exposure. The school’s site administrator then communicates with parents and teachers on who should quarantine and for how long. All of this is done without sharing personal information on who exactly tested positive, as that would violate Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) and Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) laws.

Johnson said there is nothing more important than the health and safety of the staff and students at Enid Public Schools, and although the transition is difficult and inconvenient, the district appreciates their flexibility, patience and support.