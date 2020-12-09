Entrepreneur uses own experience to help Oklahoma small businesses advocate skills for success

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A coach for small businesses… That’s putting it simply. Rachelle Nichols, certified director of operations at Rachelle Nichols & Co., is teaching Oklahoma shops and CEOs how to better advocate their skills for more success at an especially stressful time.

It was after Nichols had her son that she came up with the concept, using her expertise to help other small business leaders succeed.

“What’s been working for you? What’s been converting for you? We take a look at all of those pieces and develop a plan so that you’re not spending time where you don’t need to be and really spending time on what matters in your business to keep it moving forward,” said Nichols.

From assisting with client experience, to product refinement and creation, and operational efficiencies, Nichols helps clients in a variety of fields.

Attorney, Sarah Stewart, sought out Nichols’ help this year, realizing she could use the extra help through the pandemic. Stewart and Nichols worked together to find a virtual assistant.

“Rachelle was able to help me find some programs that I could use to help onboard my assistant and to really get her trained to do the job for me and it’s been phenomenal,” said Stewart. “It’s been the best thing that’s happened for my business.”

“I want businesses, small business owners and small business CEOs to know that there’s hope to keep their business going, you just need a plan,” said Nichols.

Nichols said the pandemic does not have to keep local shops down, rather with the right help, find their target audience and a system that works best for them.