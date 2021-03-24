Female Pay Gap: Working longer for the same pay, an Oklahoma organization works to break that barrier for women

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – March 24 represents how far into the year women need to work in order to earn what men did the year prior.

In an effort to help eliminate the pay gap, Oklahoma City organization, LeadHERboard, advocates for female professionals.

“People go, ‘oh it’s a few cents. It’s just a few cents, right?’ The pay gap’s 20 cents, but if you look over a lifetime for a woman you’re talking about 25,000 gallons of gas. You’re talking about putting two kids through a state college, owning a home outright,” said Shannon Rich, founder of LeadHERboard.

LeadHERboard, the only woman-owned online ranking service, lists the top five female professionals in five disciplines per city: Family law attorney, OBGYN, financial planner, real estate agent and insurance agent.

Partner/producer at CPC Insurance, Amy Spring, made the Oklahoma City list.

“I’ve been very surprised that I’ve had so many people I haven’t seen or talked to in a very long time that have reached out to me and said, ‘oh my gosh, congratulations. I didn’t know you were doing this.’ Or, ‘I didn’t know that was exactly what your profession was,’ and, ‘can you help me with my business?’ So it’s been a boost,” said Spring.

Spring said this kind of referral source has been needed for women for a while, and it has sparked a new fire in her.

“Getting the recognition from LeadHERboard, it has also given me the kind of push that I needed to put myself more out there for my business and also to encourage me to work hard for both my clientele and also for the community of Oklahoma City,” said Spring.

“We just have to find a way to help each other, lift each other up and talk about women in the workforce,” said Rich.

Rich said ensuring women have a seat at the table and a voice in the decision-making process will help bridge the wage gap.

“Whether you’re a CEO or whether you’re an HR manager, everybody has an opportunity to close the wage gap, and that is simply by when you’re going to hire somebody, make sure that you include a woman,” said Rich.

To nominate a professional, visit LeadHERboard‘s website.