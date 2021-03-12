FreeBritney activist from Oklahoma talks movement journey, advocacy for Britney Spears amid conservatorship battle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The New York Times’ Framing Britney Spears, a documentary that came out in February 2021, has shed a light on the battle the pop star has faced regarding her conservatorship. The film also shines a light on the #FreeBritney movement, made up of her fans and supporters who have fought on her behalf, both online and in person outside of courthouses.

One of the activists on the frontlines, Megan Radford, lives right here in Oklahoma.

Radford told News 4 her journey as a Britney Spears fan has not always been an easy one. In the beginning she just admired the singer from afar, but as the years passed that admiration turned to advocacy.

“I think I really started loving Britney when she first came onto the scene in October 1998 with “…Baby One More Time” and I just never stopped loving her,” said Radford”

The star’s authenticity about her struggles is something fans, including Radford, connected with. But as the years passed, those struggles changed the star’s life… Her father, eventually becoming her conservator.

That moment, a catalyst for the Free Britney movement.

“We got quickly shut down by Britney’s dad, Jamie Spears, himself,” said Radford. “He threatened lawsuits, and we were young and scared and so we kind of backed off.”

Radford took a hiatus from the movement, but still supported from Oklahoma.

But things changed in 2019 after several red flags arose about the star’s life and well-being.

“I just knew that this was something that I had to get involved with and that I would not back down from until Britney was free,” said Radford.

Radford and many others in the Britney Army started protesting outside courthouses in California during the singer’s hearings.

It was at one of the events that Radford met with The New York Times, who was filming the documentary.

“Working with the director, Samantha Stark, over the past few months has been really incredible and we are so incredibly grateful to her for telling the story in such an authentic way,” said Radford.

Radford said the fight for Britney is far from over, but it has also lit a fire inside her regarding conservatorship abuse altogether.

“I think in the early days I would have been satisfied just freeing Britney, but now I am committed to this cause and taking it all the way to end conservatorship abuse and also affect change in the probate courts,” said Radford.

Radford also said she believes there will be a part two of the documentary. She told News 4 that she and the director are still in communication and give each other updates on the #FreeBritney movement when they can.