PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – A search is underway for missing Oklahoma teen, Faith Lindsey, per Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA director, Deborah Shipman.

Full-blown search underway for missing Oklahoma teen (Photo: Justice Lindsey)

Lindsey went missing from Pauls Valley in November 2019. The 17-year-old presumed murdered by her boyfriend, Tanner Washington, although her body has yet to be found.

A vigil will be held in Lindsey’s honor on Saturday, November 14 from 12-2 p.m. in Ada, her hometown. It will mark one year since she disappeared.