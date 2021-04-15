Iconic Oklahoma Route 66 landmark gets a fresh look

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An iconic landmark on Route 66 with a rich history: The Braum’s milk bottle near NW 23rd and Classen in Oklahoma City.

But before Braum’s leased the landmark it was a milk bottle grocery, according to the building’s owner, Elise Kilpatrick.

“I know it has some bullet holes in the milk bottle,” said Kilpatrick. “It used to be, that store, when it was a grocery, used to be the most robbed little grocery in this neighborhood.”

In 1996 the Braum’s logo was painted onto the famed milk bottle by Claude Sanderson.

It has needed some touchups over its 25 years, which is why muralist, Chris Presley, can be seen up on the roof with a paintbrush and a ladder, pending the weather.

“When the wind’s low I work on it, and when it’s not, I don’t work on it,” said Presley. “But I’m hoping to get it wrapped up, if the rain’s not as bad this week, either this week or next week.”

While Presley was peeling off the bubbled and cracked paint, an idea came to him: preserving the history.

“It kind of dawned on me that there’s a lot of layers of actual history there, and I’d just decided to start collecting them, and now that I’ve mentioned that I’m collecting them, a lot of people would really like to have a little piece of that history,” said Presley.

Braum’s public relations director, Amanda Beuchaw, said the restaurant chain is happy to be part of the landmark’s famous history.

“It just has a really cool, nostalgic feel to it,” said Beuchaw. “A lot of people when they’re traveling like to say, ‘hey, let’s stop by Route 66’s milk bottle and get a picture with the Braum’s milk bottle.’ So, it’s just a really cool thing for people to come and see, and it’s really great that Braum’s is associated with it.”