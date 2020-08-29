IN FOCUS: What is the gaming compact and why does Gov. Stitt want to make a change?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt said the gaming compact between Native American tribes and the state expired at the start of 2020. Tribal leaders, on the other hand, say the compact renewed.

But what is the compact and why does Stitt want to increase the exclusivity fee that tribes pay the state for Class III gaming rights?

Matthew Morgan, Chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, recently told KFOR that tribal leaders are willing to discuss new fee rates with the state.

“The Tribes have always been willing to discuss rates or a different exchange of value between the Tribes and the State of Oklahoma. That conversation can occur after the State recognizes that the Compacts have renewed,” Morgan said in an email to KFOR.

Stitt, however, has not recognized that the compact renewed in spite of the fact that a federal court recently ruled that the compact renewed on Jan. 1, 2020. Also, the governor continues to pursue new compacts outside the original compact that was ratified in 2004.

The original compact

The original compact was established as a 15-year deal between the state and 35 tribes in Oklahoma.

“Tribal-State compacts are agreements that establish the rules to govern the conduct of Class III gaming activities,” Oklahoma’s official government website states.

Photo provided by Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association

Class III gambling includes all other forms of gambling beyond bingo, which is classified as Class II gaming, including casino-style gambling, according to the American Gaming Association.

The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, which was passed by Congress in 1988, offered states a voice in determining the scope and extent of tribal gaming by requiring Tribal-State compacts for Class III gaming.

The compact was negotiated between the tribes and the state, but the Secretary of Interior signed off on its establishment.

Oklahoma tribes generate $4.5 billion each year from casino-style gaming. Of that revenue, the state takes anywhere from 4 to 10 percent in exclusivity fees.

The compact’s expiration date was set for Jan. 1 2020.

Stitt pushes to renegotiate compact

Stitt asserted that the compact’s expiration meant new deals had to be made, and that the compact would not automatically renew if a new deal was not reached by the expiration date.

Tulsa World published an Op-Ed written by Stitt on July 8, 2019, in which the governor said that new compacts needed to be reviewed and negotiated instead of automatically renewing the existing compact.

Stitt said in the Op-Ed that most other state-tribal compacts “provide for exclusivity fees to the state of 20% to 25%.”

Gov. Stitt holds a news conference about compact negotiations.

Native American tribes have paid the state more than $140 million a year in gaming exclusivity fees, according to officials.

Gary Clayton Anderson, a University of Oklahoma professor who teaches American Indian History, said Stitt’s pursuit of a new compact is an attempt to get tribes to kick in more money to the state.

“[The compact] probably deserves to be reassessed,” Anderson said. “But whether or not Indians agree to do that, I’m sure they got enough money to hire good lawyers and tell the state ‘go to hell’, and that’s probably what they’ll do.”

The governor sent the following letter to the 35 tribal leaders last July:

Dear [Addressee]: When I took office as Governor of the State of Oklahoma in January, one of the first matters of which I was apprised was the upcoming termination of the Tribal-State Gaming Compacts. As I believe you are aware, Part 15 Section B of the Compact referenced above, provides in part that the Compact shall expire on January 1, 2020. Moreover, since there has been no governmental action of the State, or court order authorizing electronic gaming in the State, since the effective date of the Compact, I have been advised that the Compact will not automatically renew. Therefore, I believe it is necessary, prudent, and in the best interests of the State of Oklahoma and the [Nation/Tribe] to begin negotiating the terms of a new gaming compact as soon as reasonably practicable. Accordingly, pursuant to Article 6 of the Oklahoma Constitution, 74 O.S. § 1221 C.1., and Part 15 Section B of the Compact, I am hereby requesting that we renegotiate not only the terms of Subsections A and E of Part 11 of the Compact, but the rest of the terms of the Compact as well. Obviously, because of the January 1, 2020, termination date, it is imperative that we reach an agreement and obtain the approval of the Department of the Interior prior to the end of 2019, so that the [Nation/Tribe] may continue to lawfully conduct certain class III games in Oklahoma after that date. Please have the individual(s) who will be negotiating on behalf of the [Nation/Tribe] contact the office of my General Counsel, Mark Burget, so we may begin the negotiation process as soon as possible. Mr. Burget may be reached at Mark.Burget@gov.ok.gov. Thank you for your time and attention. I look forward to working with you to conclude a mutually satisfactory and beneficial agreement. Yours very truly, J. Kevin Stitt, Governor

Tribal leaders push back, argue compact automatically renews

Many tribal leaders said they were shocked by Stitt’s letter.

“The Governor’s position, as stated in his editorial and letter, came as a surprise to us. A position of this significance warrants respectful and purposeful conversations, particularly given the complexity of the compact and the law,” said Governor Bill Anoatubby of the Chickasaw Nation. “We are evaluating the Governor’s letter and will consider our options. We have always placed a high value on the partnership we have enjoyed with the state of Oklahoma. This constructive relationship has benefited the economy and the citizens of Oklahoma. It is our hope to preserve this positive partnership so we can continue to work together for the betterment of our state.”

Governor Reggie Wassana of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes said last year that although the tribes are open to negotiate new terms for a gaming compact, “Any negotiations that involve raising the fees would be detrimental to the Tribes and does not protect the interest of our Tribal government.”

Image by Bruno /Germany from Pixabay

Tribal leaders asserted that the compact automatically renews and stays in place for another 15 years if a new deal is not reached by the expiration date.

“Unlike contracts, compacts are solemn agreements between two sovereigns that remain in force until both parties agree otherwise,” said Chickasaw Governor Bill Anoatubby.

Tribal attorneys cited Part 15 B of the compact as validation of the automatic renewal.

Part 15 B. states, “This Compact shall have a term which will expire on January 1, 2020, and at that time, if organization licensees or others are authorized to conduct electronic gaming in any form other than pari-mutuel wagering on live horse racing pursuant to any governmental action of the state or court order following the effective date of this Compact, the Compact shall automatically renew for successive additional fifteen-year terms.”

Stitt, on the contrary, said that Class III gambling in Oklahoma would become illegal if an agreement wasn’t reached by Jan. 1. Negotiations stalled, and Stitt said the only solution would be for the tribes to sign an extension for the compact.

The compact did expire after a new deal wasn’t reached by Dec. 31.

Tribes take legal action, Stitt forges new compact with two tribes

The tribes filed a federal lawsuit to end uncertainty about the compact.

The tribes provided the following legal opinion from former Solicitor General of the United States Seth Waxman:

“The renewal provision in the Tribes’ gaming compacts with Oklahoma is not ambiguous. Under that provision’s plain language, the compacts will renew automatically when they expire on January 1, because the provision’s sole condition precedent for automatic renewal is unquestionably satisfied. Each of the contrary arguments I have seen to date simply cannot be squared with fundamental principles of contract interpretation.” Former U.S. Solicitor General Seth Waxman

Amidst the legal proceedings, Stitt signed a new compact with Comanche and the Otoe-Missouria tribes in April. The compact allowed for the two tribes to include sports betting in their operations.

However, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter told KFOR that the new pacts were not authorized under the State Tribal Gaming Act, especially regarding sports betting.

“The agreements signed today between the governor, the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation are not authorized by the state Tribal Gaming Act, Title 3A, Section 261 et. sec. The governor has the authority to negotiate compacts with the tribes on behalf of the state. However, only gaming activities authorized by the act may be the subject of a tribal gaming compact. Sports betting is not a prescribed ‘covered game’ under the act.” Attorney General Mike Hunter

Tribal attorneys argued that because sports betting is not legal in Oklahoma, it could not be used as a bargaining chip without being passed by the Legislature.

But Stitt assured lawmakers that he received “numerous, exceptional legal opinions throughout this process” regarding the legal status of new compacts.

State leaders clash with Stitt

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced in June that it approved Stitt’s new compacts with the Comanche and the Otoe-Missouria tribes, deeming them legal in Oklahoma.

Two state leaders, however, took exception.

Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall sued Gov. Stitt, asserting that he did not have the authority to agree to the compacts and that the agreements included a form of gambling not legal in the state.

House Speaker McCall

Stitt’s attorney, Phillip Whaley, said Stitt did have the power to enter into the new compacts and that he’s the only Oklahoma official who possessed such power.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court sided with Treat and McCall, ruling in July that Stitt did not have the authority to agree to the compacts.

“The limited question before this Court is whether Governor Stitt had the authority to bind the State with respect to the new tribal gaming compacts with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribes. We hold he did not,” the Court wrote. “This question implicates the core notion of our constitutional structure: separation of powers. The legislative branch sets the public policy of the State by enacting law not in conflict with the Constitution. The Governor has a role in setting that policy through his function in the legislative process, but the Governor’s primary role is in the faithful execution of the law.”

The high court also said that while the governor can negotiate tribal gaming compacts, he must do so within the bounds of the State-Tribal Gaming Act. The court said the compacts are prohibited because they allowed gaming that was considered illegal in Oklahoma.

Courts side with tribes

Stitt received another blow, perhaps a decisive one, on July 28, when the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma agreed with the tribes, ruling that the original compact automatically renewed on Jan. 1.

“For these reasons, the Court finds that Plaintiffs’ and Intervenors’ Compacts with the State of Oklahoma automatically renewed for an additional 15-year term on January 1, 2020, by operation of the unambiguous terms of Part 15(B),” the ruling stated.

In the wake of the federal court’s decision, the tribes and Stitt both took further legal action.

The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Citizen Potowatomi nations field a lawsuit on Aug. 7 to have the compact Stitt made with the Comanche Nation and the Otoe-Missouria Tribe declared invalid under federal law.

Stitt, in August, asked for a rehearing of the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s decision, asking for clarification on whether the area of the compacts that allowed sports betting could be severed from the rest of the compact.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court, on Sept. 15, denied Stitt’s rehearing request.

Stitt’s next move

Unfavorable rulings from state and federal courts have not deterred Stitt in his pursuit of new compacts. On Aug. 20, he announced that the Department of Interior approved gaming compacts that the state entered into with the Kialegee Tribal Town (KTT) and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians (UKB).

Those new compacts double the current fee rate on Class III games, from 6 percent in the 2004 Model Gaming Compact to as high as 13 percent, and strengthens gaming compact transparency, setting the stage for additional revenue for public education in the near future and strengthening State-Tribal relationships through individual negotiations.

KFOR sent an email to Stitt’s office on Tuesday, Sept. 15, asking why the governor established new compacts with the Kialegee Tribal Town and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians tribes after the Supreme Court deemed his compacts with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribes invalid. We also asked for Stitt’s response to the Supreme Court denying his rehearing request.

As of Thursday, Sept. 17, KFOR has not received a response from Stitt’s office.

RECENT HEADLINES: