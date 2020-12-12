“It’s just beautiful to me”: Oklahoma City grandmother enlists grandchildren’s help for Christmas mural

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When former artist Lora Carter got the opportunity to paint a mural for her church’s Christmas celebration, she immediately accepted. She soon realized, though, that her health would not hold up to finish the piece, so she enlisted the help of her grandchildren, whose talent took her by surprise.

“I was very excited about it because at this point in my life, you know, I was at a low, and I really needed some therapy,” said Carter.

Carter had painted murals in Oklahoma churches in the 90s. Although it had been decades, she had been offered to paint the three Wise Men.

“I thought I could do it,” said Carter. “But because of health problems and weight, I said, ‘oh my God. This is more than I bargained for.'”

Her grandchildren are interested in art, so she offered them the job.

“So I was like, ‘kids, you guys are going to have to help me with this mural. Grandma can’t do this one by herself.’ They were so excited,” said Carter.

Carter was there, guiding them with each stroke, but soon noticed their skill.

“I know that talent does pass down from one generation to another, but usually it’s common, you might have one,” said Carter. “You know, they may catch one person’s talent, but to have the three of them?”

The masterpiece, finished and ready for the big reveal at church.

“I like it a lot,” said Yahyness Gilmore, Carter’s granddaughter. “It’s just beautiful to me.”

It is the biggest piece of art they have made, but it might just be the beginning of murals for them.

“It could be,” said Gilmore. “If you really set your mind to doing art and stuff… We really like art.”

The acrylic paint dries fast, but these memories will last a lifetime.

The mural will be on display Saturday, December 12 from 6-8:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 15700 N. Penn. Ave. in Edmond.