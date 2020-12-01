LOOKING OUT 4 YOU: KFOR assists Oklahoma City man in getting missing Social Security check returned

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After opening a new bank account, an Oklahoma City resident said he could not access his monthly Social Security money. News 4 reached out to Chase Bank for some clarity that is helping in the return of hundreds of dollars.

Don Minnis, a longtime Chase client, said he never thought he would have trouble when he opened a new account with the bank.

“Chase was set up really nice, so that’s why I just kept that going,” said Minnis. “I hadn’t had any problems at all,”

Minnis receives his Social Security money the first of every month.

November 1st came and went, no deposit. The $783, his only money coming in.

“That’s it,” said Minnis. “That is my only source.”

Minnis had reached out to his local Chase branch that opened the new account. They said his Social Security payment went into a prior account that he shared with a friend who promised to help him in financial emergencies. The problem: they prematurely took his name off that account without ensuring his Social Security payments were routed to the new one. His old friend, who had moved, no longer had the account information to access it.

“They said, ‘well actually, you gave her permission. So it’s still all your doing.’ I said, ‘All mine? I don’t know… What did I do?’ Because I have to pay my electric. I have to pay my water bill,” said Minnis.

Luckily, the utility companies gave Minnis a break. They said he could pay for two months worth of service the next due date.

News 4 reached out to Chase– who responded with the following statement:

“Our bankers routinely help customers make changes to accounts receiving automatic deposits. In doing so, we always do our best to clearly explain the timeline and steps needed for any change to take effect. In the case of Social Security, we advise customers to work directly with the Social Security office to avoid any interruption of benefits.

We have confirmed Mr. Minnis will receive his December benefit shortly, and we are working with him to recover the payment from November.“

News 4 will continue to follow up with Mr. Minnis on whether or not he receives his checks.