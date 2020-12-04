MURALS IN THE METRO: Artist brings bold lines, color contrasts to Oklahoma City murals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The black and white. The linework. It’s a Joshua Jaiye Farrell mural.

The recognizable style stemming from Farrell’s time working at a bakery

“I used to have to decorate cookies and cakes and write names and put cool designs on stuff,” said Farrell. “I actually put paint inside an icing bag and all these weird lines came out on a canvas one day and I really liked it and I kept just trying to find ways to develop it, and this is what it’s looking like five years later.”







In the beginning Farrell was using a variety of colorful lines, but eventually made the decision to transition to one colorway.

“I really stuck with the black and white because it was simple and I could scale up. I could take black materials, black surfaces and instantly put white lines on it,” said Farrell. “It just made a lot of surfaces accessible for me.”

‘Primordial Portal’ is Farrell’s piece in the Plaza District, a continuation of his distinct lines.

“I started trying just to do like big, fat glyphs and big, thick patterns,” said Farrell. “I guess I wanted to show something that showed a versatility or some kind of depth or dimension and bringing my pattern into a new concept space.”

This piece will be up at Plaza Walls through Fall 2021. It is located near NW 16th and Indiana.

