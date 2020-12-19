MURALS IN THE METRO: Artist showcases Kabuki mural in Automobile Alley

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Bringing Kabuki to OKC. Artist Juuri’s “The Medicine Peddler” based on the famous Japanese play.

“It has a lot of tongue twisters and this guy sells a medicine that cures everything,” said Juuri. “So I thought art kind of cures everything whenever you’re feeling down. So that’s why I wanted to paint it here.”

Although the messages within her art vary, the theme remains. Juuri, always inspired by her Japanese heritage.





“The Medicine Peddler” by Juuri. (Photo: KFOR)

This year, many of her murals portraying classical Japanese theatre, known as Kabuki.

“That’s what I’m focusing on this year, but there’s many different aspects of Japanese culture and history that I like to try to convey,” said Juuri.

As for her style, Juuri describes it as realism mixed with graphic design elements.

“Well, I like to mix kind of both, what I’m familiar with and then just so that it’s not absolutely perfect I like to put in some drips,” said Juuri. “The flowers have drips, also. So a mixture of styles that feels right to me.”

You can see Juuri’s murals across Oklahoma, all over the nation and even overseas, where she has two murals in Israel. She said her goals with painting the large-scale art is to bring something new to people’s lives.

“Especially this year with how things are going, I think sometimes it’s good to look beyond yourself to something that you would not have normally thought of or not thought that you would be interested in, and you might find something really exciting and really joyful to uplift your spirits this year,” said Juuri.

You can visit “The Medicine Peddler” outside Yuzo Sushi in Oklahoma City’s Automobile Alley.

