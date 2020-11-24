MURALS IN THE METRO: Artists bring colorful Oklahoma tribute to Classen Curve

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – At over 4,000 square feet, it is hard to miss. Oklahoma’s Barite Mystery, a mural done by Matin Alavi and Haley Spradlin.

“We had so many ideas, actually, going back and forth,” said Spradlin.

For this first mural done by the pair, the owners of Classen Curve had only two requests: that it be Oklahoma-related and have bright colors.





Oklahoma’s Barite Mystery, a mural done by Matin Alavi and Haley Spradlin. (Photo: KFOR)

“So at one of our early meetings I kind of just threw it out there: rose rocks,” said Alavi.

The unique idea for the rose rocks coming from Alavi’s background in geology.

“It’s something Oklahoma-related that’s not typically seen in murals,” said Alavi.

Alavi and Spradlin, combining their styles for the large-scale mural.

“We’re hoping that it seems like one artist put it up there,” said Spradlin. “But it was a real collaboration. “

The final product: colorful, abstract rose rocks.

“We kind of combined the rose rocks in a cluster that sort of fizzled out into orbs at the end. Just to have a dynamic representation on this face that was so unusual: really long and skinny,” said Spradlin. “So we wanted the scale to be really big and almost cut off to where it seemed larger than life.”

You can visit Oklahoma’s Barite Mystery at Classen Curve in Oklahoma City.

