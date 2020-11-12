EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – yo, bro. That is the name of this artistic duo: Hayley Owen and Lindsay Zodrow. First meeting while working for a florist, the two creatives hit it off.

“I actually went home the day we met and I told my husband, I was like, ‘I feel like we’re going to collaborate on something. I don’t know why. I just have this sense that Lindsay and I are going to collaborate in the future.’ And here we are,” said Owen. “It turns out we did.”

yo, bro has taken their love of florals and incorporated them into their Edmond mural.

MURALS IN THE METRO: Creative duo turns Edmond wall into floral masterpiece (Photo: KFOR)

“That’s a part of our history and what we love,” said Owen. “So florals were an easy subject matter to start with.”

Color is what also brings the two together, often opting for muted and earth tones.

“I can’t tell you how many times Hayley was like, ‘ahh, the color!’ while we were painting this,” said Zodrow. “We’re very inspired by color, and then because we do a lot of sign painting also, we do a lot of thin, tiny, clean lines. So we wanted to kind of highlight that we were able to do that, also.”









yo, bro said painting is the medium that clicks for them and their new artistic journey together.

“We love it,” said Zodrow.

“It fuels us, for sure,” said Owen. “I think we’re both like, giddy when we’re here just in the sun, painting, enjoying good conversation and just getting to do what we love. It feels really surreal that this is our life.”

You can visit yo, bro’s mural at Evoke in Edmond, located at 103 S. Broadway.

If you know of a great mural in the metro that you’d like to see featured, email us below!