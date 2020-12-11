OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s always spring at this sky-high mural.

Dylan Bradway created “Life in Bloom” back in 2018. Its colors are still vibrant at Classen Senior Living.

“I wanted to bring life to it, bring a sense of growth and life, newness to the building,” said Bradway. “I felt like the flower was a great way to invoke that imagery and emotion, and hopefully it cheers people up as they see it and walk by.”

The mural’s height was a challenge for Bradway, but lead to his growth as an artist.

“It ended up being a lot of fun and a lot of learning took place on this mural for me,” said Bradway. “Had to work in the winter months, so that was a little treacherous and made the project take a little bit longer, but all in all it turned out really nice.”

MURALS IN THE METRO: Large-scale floral mural brightens downtown Oklahoma City (Photo: KFOR)

This mural also marked the start of Bradway using a brighter color scheme in his work.

“I was, for the longest time, very minimal in my color palette, using lots of neutrals and then a few splashes of color to bring attention,” said Bradway. “I’ve just kind of opened it up and got a little bit more comfortable with using color, especially on the large-scale, and just went off with a lot brighter color palette, and that shows in my work even now.”

Bradway said the large-scale floral brought a whole new kind of life to his work and beyond.

“This is a great piece. I love that this is such a great addition to the city,” said Bradway. “It’s brought a lot of attention. You see people drive by and take pictures all the time. I just think it’s wonderful to see murals and public art just being embraced by our city.”

You can visit “Life in Bloom” outside Classen Senior Living, located near 13th and Classen in Oklahoma City.

If you know of a great mural in the metro that you’d like to see featured, email us below!