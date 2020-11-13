MURALS IN THE METRO: Mural acts as interactive art in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Between Bricktown and downtown Oklahoma City you will find an immersive artistic experience. Abstract Passages takes you on a journey, adding some color to your commute.

“There’s worlds within worlds, as I like to say,” said Kris Kanaly, creator of Abstract Passages. “We peppered in a whole bunch of different portals and little hidden windows and stuff that you can feel like you can jump into.”





Kanaly, well known for his distinct style.

“I don’t do any gradients. So it’s just hard colors against hard colors, and I think the color choices is what makes it pretty unique, because you get these real vibrant colors next to another vibrant colors,” said Kanaly. “Combinations that you probably wouldn’t normally do that gives it a certain look and feel. I think also the content, the shape, the wave is prominent in a lot of the structure work that I do.”

Kanaly said he hopes his art can give people a welcomed break from their world.

“Ultimately, you just want people to be captivated by the work,” said Kanaly. “They might be in a bad mood and then all the sudden they turn the corner and they see this explosion of artwork that makes them completely forget what they were just thinking about, and I love that.”

Kanaly wanted Abstract Passages to also be an interactive piece. He has made a scavenger hunt list for certain images to be found within the work. You can find the list at abstractpassages.com.