EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Jason Pawley isn’t new to the Oklahoma art scene, but he’s always evolving.

“I’m learning every day and trying new stuff all the time,” said Pawley.

Pawley has painted murals in the Oklahoma City area for more than a decade.

“Most of my style is based around nature,” said Pawley. “Flora and fauna and the things that I view a lot as I go about my day.”

Pawley’s style can also be recognized by the colors he loves and the unique way he implements them.





“I think by changing the colors of the grass and making it purple instead of blue or green or anything like that really changes the dynamic of the story and allows the viewer to kind of get their own aspect of what they’re wanting to get out of it,” said Pawley.

Pawley said the public art scene in the Metro has grown in popularity over the years.

“I think they understand now that these bring a brightness to the dull and dead spaces that sometimes can be an alley or a place that’s not necessarily desirable, and we can change that through a mural,” said Pawley. “We can turn them into outdoor art galleries.”

MURALS IN THE METRO: Oklahoma artist gives nature a new look (Photo: KFOR)

Sitting back and watching people view and interact with his art is one of Pawley’s favorite things.

“My main goal is to make people smile, whether it’s through the colors, the objects and the imagery that I portray,” said Pawley. “To brighten your day as you walk past it, that’s enough for me.”

You can visit Pawley’s mural at the Edmond Railyard.

