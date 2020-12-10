MURALS IN THE METRO: Oklahoma artist uses murals to convey messages of hope

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You are welcome here. Reaching Our City was looking for a way to convey that message, so they brainstormed with artist Ebony Iman Dallas, coming up with this concept for a mural.

“A Seat at the Table” by Ebony Iman Dallas (Photo: KFOR)

“This piece is titled “A Seat at the Table” and it features an image of Jesus welcoming a very diverse group of people to a table,” said Dallas. “You see Him with His back turned with His arms wide stretched, and there’s a number of individuals of different ages, ethnicities.”

Dallas said this mural embodies what the church and nonprofit is all about: helping others through their many services.

Messages in murals are not new to Dallas, rather a staple for her work.









“I think organic, whimsical, very, very colorful. I always use really bright colors to inspire people, to bring a sense of hope,” said Dallas. “So even though a lot of my paintings deal with hard issues, they’re always meant to inspire people and let them know that they can move through whatever it is that they’re going through.”

Dallas said “A Seat at the Table” brings some welcomed artistic scenery to the area.

“From what I understand, there’s not a mural for several miles,” said Dallas. “So they were really excited to get this one up, just to inject some vibrant colors to the area.”

Most of all, Dallas said she is happy to get to do meaningful work that she loves.

“I paint to inspire hope,” said Dallas. “I love telling stories, and so the emotions you see in my pieces, the stories that I tell are all inspired by just the world around me, the people that I’ve come into contact with. I’m just thankful to be able to do what I love.”

You can visit Dallas’ mural at Reaching Our City, located at 7710 NW 10th St. in Oklahoma City.

