MURALS IN THE METRO: Oklahoma City artist shares positive message with mural at Classen Inn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – At the colorful Classen Inn you will find this mural with a positive message: Let’s Stay Together.

Using beautiful typography is Oklahoma City artist Dusty Gilpin’s specialty.

“I just like for people to see my art and put a smile on their face or make their day a little brighter,” said Gilpin.

Art runs in Gilpin’s blood. His grandfather was an illustrator in Oklahoma City and his father a graphic designer, so it was natural he would fall into the family trade.

“I was always into art, growing up in the studio, but I think my murals kind of started as a deviation from graphic design,” said Gilpin. “My grandad and dad were doing beautiful typography and I wanted to take it more colorful and more abstract.”





Gilpin, creating in Oklahoma City for the last decade, taking his natural creative and artistic talent to 8th and Classen.

“We took some patterns from the front of the building. We used the stripes from the interior murals and then they let me kind of do my thing with the text,” said Gilpin. “I think we ended up with a real cool, retro vibe that fits this building excellently.”

As time goes on, more and more murals are popping up in the Oklahoma City area, something that excites Gilpin.

“I love it. I think we should paint everything,” said Gilpin. “Now that murals are becoming a thing, I mean, people are taking pictures in front of them and people are even recognizing that giving the artist a credit to their mural is super important, and I think it’s great. I love that there’s a major acceptance of public art.”

You can visit Gilpin’s Let’s Stay Together mural at Classen Inn in downtown Oklahoma City.