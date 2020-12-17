MURALS IN THE METRO: Your guide to public art in the Oklahoma City Metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Public art continues to pop up around the Oklahoma City Metro. Murals turning blank spaces into colorful masterpieces. Scroll down for a list of murals done by local artists.

Carlos Barboza’s mural at Stonecloud Brewing Company:

Good vibes and powerful faces in pop culture are what comprise this mural. From Ruth Bader Ginsburg to David Bowie, you’re sure to find a favorite among the wall.

Mural by Carlos Barboza in Oklahoma City (Photo: KFOR)

yo, bro’s mural at Cafe Evoke:

Artistic duo Hayley Owen and Lindsay Zodrow created this floral piece in Edmond as part of the Rollin’ Deep mural expo. The pastels make this piece feel like spring all year long.

Mural by yo, bro in Edmond Photo: KFOR)

“Abstract Passages” by Kris Kanaly:

Between Bricktown and downtown Oklahoma City you will find this immersive artistic experience. A cool feature to this piece: there’s a scavenger hunt list of images to find throughout the mural.

“Abstract Passages” by Kris Kanaly (Photo: KFOR)

Jason Pawley’s Rollin’ Deep mural:

Artist Jason Pawley often incorporates nature in his work, but with his own twist: bright colors. Sometimes his dogs will also be incorporated into his murals in an abstract way, just like this piece in Edmond.

Mural by Jason Pawley in Edmond (Photo: KFOR)

“Oklahoma’s Barite Mystery” by Matin Alavi and Haley Spradlin at Classen Curve:

Abstract, colorful rose rocks cover the over 4,000 square foot mural at Classen Curve. This piece is perfect for walking alongside or even eating your lunch in the parking lot to admire.

“Oklahoma’s Barite Mystery” by Matin Alavi and Haley Spradlin in Oklahoma City (Photo: KFOR)

“Let’s Stay Together!” by Dusty Gilpin at Classen Inn:

Artist Dusty Gilpin shares another positive message with beautiful typography in Oklahoma City. The iconic phrase both inviting you to stay at Classen Inn as well as saying, ‘We’re better together.’

“Let’s Stay Together!” by Dusty Gilpin in Oklahoma City (Photo: KFOR)

Sean Vali and Joe Skilz mural at Plaza Walls:

Artists Sean Vali and Joe Skilz created this otherworldly mural at Plaza Walls. The piece will stand until Fall 2021. Plaza Walls is a rotating mural project in Oklahoma City’s Plaza District.

Mural by Sean Vali and Joe Skilz at Plaza Walls in Oklahoma City (Photo: KFOR)

“Primordial Portal” by Joshua Jaiye Farrell at Plaza Walls:

Joshua Jaiye Farrell has become known for his linework and black and white color contrast. “Primordial Portal” will be up on display at Plaza Walls through Fall 2021.

“Primordial Portal” by Joshua Jaiye Farrell at Plaza Walls in Oklahoma City (Photo: KFOR)

“A Seat at the Table” by Ebony Iman Dallas at Reaching Our City:

Ebony Iman Dallas brought Reaching Our City’s message of ‘You are welcome here’ to life with this mural. Dallas said the piece embodies what the church and nonprofit is all about: helping others through their many services.

“A Seat at the Table” by Ebony Iman Dallas in Oklahoma City (Photo: KFOR)

“Life in Bloom” by Dylan Bradway at Classen Senior Living:

It’s always spring at this sky-high mural. Dylan Bradway created the piece at Classen Senior Living back in 2018 with hopes of bringing cheer to those who walk by.

“Life in Bloom” by Dylan Bradway in Oklahoma City (Photo: KFOR)

“Norman RedTail Hawk” by Rick Sinnett:

Flying high above Main Street is Rick Sinnett’s “Norman RedTail Hawk.” Eighty-five feet to the top and one hundred feet across, Sinnett’s mural is hard to miss… If you’re looking in the right direction.

“Norman RedTail Hawk” by Rick Sinnett in Norman. (Photo: KFOR)